Two-vehicle accident along Highway 83 sends two people to hospital

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook Public Safety Center received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries that occurred at the intersection of West J Street and U.S. Highway 83 in McCook late Wednesday afternoon.

The McCook Police Department investigation revealed that a northbound semi-truck and trailer operated by 22-year-old Dustin Nichols, of McCook, had entered the intersection traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 83. A Ford SUV that was driven by 86-year-old Richard Trail, a McCook resident, entered the intersection traveling westbound on West J Street.

The Ford SUV struck the passenger side of the trailer of the northbound semi-truck, according to social media post from the McCook Police Department. The rear wheels of the trailer drove over the top of the hood of the SUV and pushed the SUV off the roadway to the northeast corner of the intersection.

McCook Fire & Rescue personnel transported the two occupants of the Ford SUV to the McCook Community Hospital for treatment. Trail was later transported by air to another facility for treatment. The driver of the northbound semi-truck was uninjured in the incident according to first responders.

