Athlete of the Week: Cade Owens

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s athlete of the week is North Platte Plainsmen outfielder Cade Owens. Owens is a native of Omaha and currently plays college baseball at Northeastern CC. This is the first time he is playing for the Plainsmen, which serves as a way for college baseball players to sharpen their skills in the offseason. Even though he is relatively far from home, he still has some familiar surroundings around him.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching Cade last year, one of the guys that I really rely on with speed and the fact that I can always put them at the top of the lineup, and I can always rely on him to get on base, steal a couple bags for me, and run anything out in the outfield for me. It’s honestly really good to have that sense of security in his position,” head coach Jared Jones said.

“Just to be out here in North Platte is pretty exciting and a new experience for me, and it’s away from home, and honestly, I couldn’t be any happier with playing underneath Jared and a lot of these guys, and they have become like family to me even though I only knew that for a week,” Owens said.

