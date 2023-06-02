Bed bugs prompt Honolulu airport to close several gates for deep cleaning

Deep cleaning is underway at several Honolulu airport gates after bed bugs were reported. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Deep cleaning is underway at Hawaii’s Honolulu airport after bed bugs were found in a terminal.

As reported by KHNL, the bugs were initially found in a portion of the E gates in Terminal 2 on Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, cleaning crews were called to the area to clean and remove items they thought had attracted the bugs.

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines manager also contacted HDOT regarding bed bugs being found.

State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said crews then deep-cleaned that additional area near gates 5, 6 and 7.

Officials said the cleaning included crews pulling certain sections of carpet out of Terminal 2 along with the affected gates being closed for additional pest control measures.

The deep cleaning is expected to continue at the airport over the next three weeks.

Currently, there have been no reports of any flight operation delays due to the bugs.

