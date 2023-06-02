Board of Commissioners approve drone for Lincoln County Emergency Management

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Region 51 Emergency Management will soon add another tool their toolbox to help aid in the services it provides in their jurisdiction.

County Commissioners approved a second drone for the agency earlier this week. Director Brandon Myers said his agency has had a drone program in place for several years. He said the drone will aid search and rescue operations as well as storm damage surveys.

“We go out with the National Weather Service and do a storm survey and that’s very helpful to get that aerial photo, especially if you are looking out in fields where maybe a tornado passed through,” Myers said. “Having that aerial photo really gives you kind of a bigger picture of what it did, where it went, and how long it stayed on the ground.”

The cost of the drone is $7,049.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.