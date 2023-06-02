Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora

Brandi and Brandon Zetocka had an exciting drive on I-80 Friday afternoon when they spotted this landspout, a type of tornado that's produced by a thunderstorm.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska couple had an exciting drive on I-80 Friday afternoon when they spotted this landspout, a type of tornado that’s produced by a thunderstorm. A “typical” tornado usually comes from a supercell storm, while landspouts are not produced by supercells.

Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when they spotted the twister just after 4 p.m.

In the video taken by Brandon, you can hear him comforting his wife, Brandi, who was behind the wheel.

“It’s just like - right there!” Brandi says in the video.

While she may not have ever wished to see a tornado, she got one as a present, as Friday, June 2 is Brandi’s birthday.

Jessica Gibson also saw the landspout in Aurora. If you have photos or video to share, upload them here.

Photo of landspout, a type of tornado, in Aurora.
Photo of landspout, a type of tornado, in Aurora.(Jessica Gibson)

