Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska couple had an exciting drive on I-80 Friday afternoon when they spotted this landspout, a type of tornado that’s produced by a thunderstorm. A “typical” tornado usually comes from a supercell storm, while landspouts are not produced by supercells.
Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when they spotted the twister just after 4 p.m.
In the video taken by Brandon, you can hear him comforting his wife, Brandi, who was behind the wheel.
“It’s just like - right there!” Brandi says in the video.
While she may not have ever wished to see a tornado, she got one as a present, as Friday, June 2 is Brandi’s birthday.
Jessica Gibson also saw the landspout in Aurora. If you have photos or video to share, upload them here.
