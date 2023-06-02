Nebraska Governor signs law to protect students’ hair, headdresses and tribal regalia from discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 298 into law on Thursday, which includes language to help prevent discrimination against students in Nebraska public schools based on natural hair, protective hairstyle, tribal regalia or headdress.

This new protection for Nebraska students follows and builds on the 2022 passage of a law to protect natural hair in the workplace.

The ACLU of Nebraska said the law makes a more inclusive environment for students.

“Our schools should be welcoming environments where all students are respected for who they are,” said Rose Godinez, Senior Legal & Policy Counsel, ACLU of Nebraska. “This law will help ensure that students in Nebraska – particularly Indigenous students and students of color – are able to show up at school as their full selves, which includes presenting themselves in a way that honors their culture, traditions and beliefs.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.