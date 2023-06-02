No survivor in plane crash near Kearney

Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no survivor following a plane crash Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office is assisting in an aviation crash involving a small aircraft approximately 12 miles east of Kearney.

Around 9:12 a.m., a person notified the sheriff’s office of a plane crash south of the I-80 and east of Kearney.

First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east end of the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The crash appears to involve a small single engine aircraft. Preliminary investigation indicates there was no survivor. No other information can be officially confirmed at this time regarding the occupant of the aircraft.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Kearney Police Department, NE Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol, Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, FAA and NTSB.

NTSB said they are still gathering facts and investigators will be on scene this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Byrn will take over as the new boy's basketball coach for the Maxwell Wildcats
Maxwell names new boy’s basketball coach
The McCook Public Safety Center received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in...
Two-vehicle accident along Highway 83 sends two people to hospital
One way of building a storm shelter in your backyard
The importance of storm shelter availability in Nebraska
Cabela's
Mary Cabela, co-founder of Cabela’s, passes away
Teachers of the Year
Five North Platte educators receive Teacher of the Year awards

Latest News

The Lincoln County Commissioners recently approved a drone for Region 51 Emergency Management.
Board of Commissioners approve drone for Lincoln County Emergency Management
Newsmakers Las Mananitas Pie In the Face Fundraiser 6-2-2023
Quite a wet and cool weekend across the area
A wet and cool temperatures for the weekend across the region
One way of building a storm shelter in your backyard
The importance of storm shelter availability in Nebraska