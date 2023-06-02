Operation Sun Safe launches in North Platte, providing free sunscreen at Cody Pool

By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Operation Sun Safe, founded by Miss Platte River, Lexi Nolda, launched in North Platte on Friday by setting up free sunscreen dispensers at Cody Pool.

The organization was started by Nolda after her aunt was diagnosed with melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer according to the Mayo Clinic.

Nolda wanted to make sure that children and families who couldn’t afford sun screen could still be safe in the sun. She started Operation Sun Safe so that she could educate children on the dangers of prolonged exposure to the sun without protection.

She started by reaching out to different sponsors about how to achieve her goal.

After many months, Operation Sun Safe has started by providing two free sunscreen dispensers at Cody Pool, and held a ribbon cutting on Friday.

You can learn more about the organization here.

