The Praire Arts Center to have summer classes for kids

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is having art classes for kids all summer long. They have three sessions per week all the way until the end of July. On Tuesdays, it is exclusively for the Kids Klub Afterschool Program. Wednesdays are for kids 4–7 years of age. Thursdays will be for the older gorup 8-11 years old. In these classes, they will be learning different types of art and different ways to be creative using these different types of art.

“We picked out different projects that maybe they haven’t seen before or maybe different products they haven’t worked with before, and it really just exposed them to new ideas so that maybe they can go to the old homes or later in life and realize that there are different materials out there that they can use,” Executive Director of the Praire Arts Center Holly Carlini said. “We want them to be able to use their creative thinking skills to kind of create new art projects and really learn how to create new projects.”

This is the fifth year of the summer program at the Prairie Arts Center and if you want to sign your kid up you can visit here to get more information.

