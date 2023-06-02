Public forums for UNL chancellor priority candidate Dr. Rodney Bennett are June 5-9

Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community will have the opportunity to meet the priority candidate for chancellor, Rodney Bennett, Ed.D., during a series of open forums beginning Monday.(UNL)
By University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community will have the opportunity to meet the priority candidate for chancellor, Rodney Bennett, Ed.D., during a series of open forums beginning Monday.

Bennett, the former president of the University of Southern Mississippi, was named as the priority candidate for UNL chancellor on May 22 following a national search. He is currently undergoing a 30-day public vetting period as required by state law.

According to UNL, if NU President Ted Carter deems Bennett appropriate at the conclusion of the vetting period, he will bring Bennett’s appointment to the Board of Regents for consideration at the board’s June 22 meeting.

Members of the UNL community are encouraged to submit feedback on Bennett’s candidacy anytime during the vetting period by visiting this site.

“I can’t wait to introduce Dr. Rodney Bennett to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community,” Carter said. “I have every confidence that the same qualities that made Dr. Bennett stand out to me in our search process will resonate with Nebraskans – his passionate belief in the land-grant mission, his relentless focus on outcomes, and his ability to bring people together around a shared vision for excellence.”

All forums include both an in-person and Zoom option. While forums are generally targeted to specific stakeholder groups, all forums are open to all members of the UNL community, public and news media, so individuals are encouraged to attend the session(s) that best fits their schedule.

The forum schedule for Bennett is as follows:

Monday, June 5

2:30 p.m.: Research and Economic Development Forum

Boardroom, Prem S. Paul Research Center at Whittier School, 2200 Vine St.

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/93845125287

Tuesday, June 6 (All forums held in the Great Hall of the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St.)

9:30 a.m.: Fine & Performing Arts and Architecture Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/92778423501

11 a.m.: Engineering Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/93803852073

1 p.m.: Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Chancellor’s Commissions Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/98545733592

2:30 p.m.: Arts and Sciences Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95330219446

4 p.m.: Journalism and Mass Communications and Libraries Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95665470771

Wednesday, June 7 (All forums held in the Great Hall of the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St.)

9:30 a.m.: College of Business Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/97761105059

11 a.m.: Student Affairs Division Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/91729131948

1 p.m.: Open Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94973610311

2:30 p.m.: Education and Human Sciences Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95483393539

4 p.m.: Staff Senate Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94433537460

Thursday, June 8 (All forums held at the Office of the President, 3835 Holdrege St.)

2 p.m.: College of Law Forum

Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/97139458453

3:30 p.m.: Graduate Student/Graduate Student Assembly Forum

Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/93019529761

5 p.m.: Student/Association of Students of the University of Nebraska Forum

Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/99409666766

Friday, June 9 (All forums held in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains B)

9:30 a.m.: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94167045978

11 a.m.: Agricultural Research Division/Extension Forum

Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95144055129

12:30 p.m.: Business and Finance Division Forum

Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/91490445416

Complete information about the UNL chancellor search is available here.

