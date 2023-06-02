Reminders on how to stay safe in summer storms

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With severe storms a few times a week as western Nebraska enters storm season, there are a few things that are good to know before you go outside.

Before you take any trips, it is always good to make sure you check the forecast before you leave, make sure you always have a way to get weather warnings should bad weather occur, and to always make sure you know where the closest storm shelter is.

It’s also important to know that lightning can strike around 10 miles outside of it’s mother storm, so going inside as soon as you see lightning or hear thunder and not going back outside until 30 minutes after the storm has passed is best behavior.

When we look at shelter, it is important to know that trees do not provide good shelter. They can explode when hit by lightning and also pass the electric current from the bolt to the people standing under them. Convertibles are also not safe to be in during a lightning storm, even if the top is up.

When lightning is about to strike, opposite electrical charges in the atmosphere start to connect with each other to create that bolt. This causes hair to start to stand up, so if you start to feel your body becoming electrically charged from this process, you should immediately crouch into a position where you take up as little space as possible. It is important that you keep minimal contact with the ground, so you should try to balance on your toes in this position.

As we start to move into the season where everyone is excited to head to bodies of water, it is important to remember that boats are not storm shelters. They are not safe for people to whether out the storm in. If you are going on a boat with the chance of storms, you should have multiple ways of receiving warnings during your trip. And, if it does start storming, it is important to head back to land and seek shelter there.

