A wet and cool temperatures for the weekend across the region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The continuous shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into the weekend with cooler temperatures across the viewing area.

As the jet stream remains on top of the viewing area, this will continue to draw up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and also with series of low pressures to push through the area. This will increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the region during the weekend. Some storms could be on the strong side Friday with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main impacts. Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will be below normal for this time of year, with temperatures only climbing up into the 70s with breezy conditions with winds around 5 to 15 mph. The amount of rain that is expected over the next 5 days will be between .5 to 1.5 inches with locally higher amounts.

Quite a wet and cool weekend across the area (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning to mid portions of the next week, the conditions will improve some with lesser chances of rain and warming temperatures, which will be closer to this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

