Nebraska Association of County Officials breaks ground on future Ogallala location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday the Nebraska Association of County Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the new NACO West Office in Keith County.

John Cannon, Executive Director of NACO, said the organization’s investment in Ogallala solidifies the dedication of resources to all 93 Nebraska Counties.

“From my office in Lincoln, it’s about a seven-and-a-half-hour drive to get to Sioux County,” Cannon said. “Being out here really cuts down a lot so it just makes sense. We’re very excited to be in Ogallala and this represents our commitment to not just the Western part of the state but to the entirety of the state. It shows that we are going to dedicate our resources where they need to be.”

Cannon estimates that the total length of construction is around 18 months, so the soonest the Ogallala NACO Office would open is anticipated to be December 2024.

