North Platte Plainsmen 2023 Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen are back for year two of bringing college-level baseball to North Platte. Last year’s team, in its inaugural season, was part of the Independence League, just shy of missing the postseason. This year, the Plainsmen are excited to be back on the field, but this year is going to look different. The Plainsmen will be classified as independent, enabling the team to have a full schedule filled with teams coming from all over.

“North Platte does not have a baseball team to cheer for other than the Legion high school team. This is just a bunch of college guys who get to come in from all over, and the culture that gets exposed here is really cool,” Head Coach Jared Jones said. “I think the atmosphere and the culture are going to create a really fun summer, not only for the players but for the fans as well.”

This year’s team will consist of fresh faces from last year’s team, including a new head coach in Coach Jones.

“The community should be excited because we’re just a bunch of dudes from all over the US. I mean, we had some guys from Japan as well. Just happened to be a sense of community and the support of these guys that are coming to play the game that they love and just having fun every day that we play here,” third baseman Jovan Suarez said.

You can purchase single-game and season tickets on their website, and you will also have access to the entire playing schedule.

