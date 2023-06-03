Omaha Police investigating Friday night homicide

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A reward is offered for information after a man was killed Friday night.

Omaha Police say at 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to an apartment complex near South 28th and Harrison Street to help Omaha Fire with a downed party with CPR in progress.

The individual, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified by police, was sent to UNMC where he was pronounced dead.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Police are investigating and say a reward of up to $25,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

