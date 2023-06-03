Saunders County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in finding missing 42-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 42-year-old man.

According to deputies, Tyler Miers was last seen near the Prague Quik Stop on May 20.

Officials said that the sheriff’s office received two calls on Miers’ behavior on May 20. On both occasions, deputies responded and found he had not committed any crimes, was not a threat to himself or others and did not want any further assistance. He had a cell phone and a working vehicle.

During the second time deputies had contact with him, Miers no longer wanted to speak with the deputies, and was allowed to walk away.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by Miers’ family on May 27 and was reported missing. Miers’ vehicle was also left in town but later taken by family members. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Prague Fire and Rescue, along with Miers’ family and the Nebraska State Patrol Helicopter, all searched the area for him.

The sheriff’s office said they have conducted numerous additional searches in the area utilizing a search dog, drones, ATV’s and kayaks.

The sheriff’s office would like to ask anyone living within a 5-mile-radius of Prague to check their outbuildings and vehicles to see if there is any evidence of Miers’ presence. Officials also want farmers in the area to be aware while in fields, looking for possible evidence.

Miers’ cell phone last pinged west of Morse Bluff a little while after deputies had contact with him.

This investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Prague Fire and Rescue, James Bryant K-9 Search and Rescue assisted in this investigation.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Saunders County Sheriff Department at 402-443-1000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.