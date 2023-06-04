1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club

Police were in the area and heard gunshots fired in a crowd of hundreds
An overnight shooting leaves one person injured
An overnight shooting leaves one person injured
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened near 25th and Talor Street at 3:46 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

This is the second shooting to happen near the area of the Los Diablos Motorcycle Club in the last few weeks.

Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club

Police tell 6 News they had officers in the area when they heard the gunshots fired in a crowd of hundreds.

“We had officers monitoring a large crowd here in the area of about 25th and Taylor, about 3:46 they advised dispatch and located the male party,” said Lt. Alan Peatrowsky with Omaha Police.”

The investigation is ongoing.

