MISS NEBRASKA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Nebraska’s opening ceremony was at Venue 304 Sunday afternoon. All local pageant winners from their respective counties and regional competitions will partake in the Miss Teen Nebraska and Miss Nebraska competitions this weekend. The event itself will begin Thursday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School Theater. It is a three-day event that will end with the crowning of Miss Teen and Miss Nebraska.

“You will enjoy all the talent you’ll see on stage, the poise, the beauty; it’s just an amazing time, and then actually the crowning celebration, and then we will have to say goodbye to two of our title holders,” Peggy Fox, Executive Director, Field Director, Scholarships for Miss Nebraska, said. That is a big part of it, but not only that, they learn so much from each other; they have interview skills; it’s just a big sisterhood. A lot of these contestants stay together throughout the years and are in each other’s weddings. It’s just a really exciting time.”

The event runs from June 8–10, and the new winner will be crowned Saturday. For tickets or more information about the pageant, click here.

