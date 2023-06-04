North Platte Plainsmen hold team bonding at Nebraska Game and Park’s Fishing Event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Nebraska Game and Park’s Fishing Events are usually geared around teaching children how to fish, on Friday the North Platte Plainsmen were at Birdwood Like seeing who could catch the biggest fish.

The team was there as part of an optional get together to try to learn more about each other and bond.

Staff as well as players were among around a dozen people who went out to see who could catch the biggest fish.

The Birdwood Lake is a catch and release only lake, meaning all fish caught must be returned into the water.

