Plainsmen Movie Night postponed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - According to a tweet posted by the North Platte Plainsmen on Saturday, the Movie Night at the ballpark has been postponed.

The movie, “Little Big League,” will be shown after Sunday’s kids game which starts at 4:30. Admission to the game will be free for ticket holders for the movie showing.

Due to impending storms, we will show Little Big League following tomorrow's Kids Day Sunday game. All tickets for tonight will get admission to the 4:30 game and the movie. #goplatte pic.twitter.com/LioqJ4Gcrp — NorthPlattePlainsmen (@NP_Plainsmen) June 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.