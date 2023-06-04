Plainsmen Movie Night postponed

North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - According to a tweet posted by the North Platte Plainsmen on Saturday, the Movie Night at the ballpark has been postponed.

The movie, “Little Big League,” will be shown after Sunday’s kids game which starts at 4:30. Admission to the game will be free for ticket holders for the movie showing.

