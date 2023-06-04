Three dead overnight in Grand Island

Police vehicles continue to block off an area in northwest Grand Island as of early Sunday afternoon, following a deadly incident overnight.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police vehicles continue to block off an area in northwest Grand Island as of early Sunday afternoon, following a deadly shooting overnight.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering told Local4 that an incident happened in the 4100 block of Arizona Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

He said the department responded to the area in which three people are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Capt. Duering said while no officers fired their weapons, due to the close proximity of their officers at the time of the incident, they have turned the case over to SCALES for an impartial investigation.

SCALES is the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services with Hastings Police the lead agency.

GIPD said “We do not believe there is a suspect still at large.”

Stick with Local4 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington man arrested after pursuits in three counties
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when...
Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default

Latest News

With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits
An overnight shooting leaves one person injured
1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club
KNOP Drought Monitor 6-2-2023
Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region continuing this week
While Nebraska Game and Park’s Fishing Events are usually geared around teaching children how...
North Platte Plainsmen hold team bonding at Nebraska Game and Park’s Fishing Event