Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Monday that country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery will perform at the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event in Memorial Stadium.

McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17 and has achieved five consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years, including “Damn Strait” and “You Time” from his latest album Same Truck: The Deluxe Album. Other No. 1 hits from his last album Seasons Change are “Five More Minutes,” This Is It,” and “In Between.” His current single rising up the charts is “It Matters to Her.”

Four of McCreery’s albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and three Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011, and was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011. He released his first book in 2016, “Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream.” In the last two years, he has executive produced two Hallmark holiday movies based on his Triple-Platinum No.1 hit “Five More Minutes.”

This will not be McCreery’s first performance in Memorial Stadium, as he sang the National Anthem before Nebraska football’s 56-7 win over Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2021.

McCreery wrapped up his 2023 Damn Strait Tour in late April, hitting 22 cities across America. McCreery is currently touring with Brooks & Dunn for their 2023 Reboot Tour.

Huskers Announce Presenting Partners, Plan for Alcohol Sales

Nebraska Athletics also announced Monday that Volleyball Day in Nebraska is presented by FNBO, Ameritas and Woodhouse, and the concert is presented by Adidas.

Additionally, the Nebraska Board of Regents will review a proposal to serve alcohol during the event at their June 22 meeting.

About Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery’s Same Truck: The Deluxe Album is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and contains two No. 1 songs, RIAA Platinum-certified “Damn Strait” and RIAA Gold-certified “You Time,” and his current single “It Matters To Her.” In total, McCreery has achieved 5 consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years, including the two mentioned above as well as an additional three from his last album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Triple Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.” Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and three Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (‘The Trouble with Girls’) in 2012; and BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It,” in 2021 for “In Between,” and in 2022 for “You Time”). His song “Five More Minutes” inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: “Five More Minutes” in 2021 and “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” in 2022. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. For more information, visit ScottyMcCreery.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.