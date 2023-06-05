First Responder Picnic held at Cody Park

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday the annual First Responder Picnic was held in Cody Park.

The event was held by first responders in North Platte, with Emergency Medical Services, North Platte Rural Fire, and North Platte Police Department all showing off their equipment to families to teach kids about their jobs.

Free hotdogs, chips and drinks were provided for free.

