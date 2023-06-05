Investigator Hunzeker and Sergeant Ramsey take top honors at Nebraska Inspector Championship

(L-R) Sergeant Matt Ramsey and Investigator Kris Hunzeker accepting their awards.
By Brandon Mueting and KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Investigator Kris Hunzeker has captured first place honors for the third time in the Nebraska Inspector Championships. The annual competition was held in conjunction with the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships in Grand Island this weekend.

Investigator Hunzeker is a 19-year veteran of NSP, stationed in Lincoln, and is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division. Hunzeker previously won the competition in 2017 and 2018. Sergeant Matt Ramsey placed second in the competition. Ramsey is a 22-year veteran of NSP.

During the competition, each participant goes through a table-top exercise, various hands-on inspections, and a personal interview. Carrier Enforcement commanders also assist with the truck driving competition.

Investigator Hunzeker will now represent Nebraska at the North American Inspector Championships (NAIC) in Columbus, Ohio in August. During the NAIC, inspectors from across North America are tested in a series of timed events, in which they demonstrate their knowledge of the North American Standard Inspection Program.

In addition to the competition, each inspector receives training on the latest safety information, technology, standards, and inspection procedures. The NAIC is held in conjunction with the American Trucking Association National Truck Driving Championships.

