Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with mild temperatures Monday; Warmer with more sun Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat stormy weekend, some storms could invade the area Monday, with warmer and nicer conditions Tuesday into Wednesday.

With a shortwave area of low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west, this will ignite the chances of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon to early evening hours. These storms will be more in isolated to widely scattered nature and manly fueled by daytime heating. Highs during the day will be on the slightly below average side, with values in the 70s. Overnight Monday, the shortwave will then move towards the east, along with the high pressure, clearing us out and cooling temperatures down into the 50s.

Storm chances exist across the area Monday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday into Wednesday, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east, and this will allow for the area to see more ample sunshine with warmer temperatures. Highs will be closer to normal, with indices being in the low to mid 80s, with some upper 80s possible as well, as a southerly flow takes over the area during this time frame. During the day Thursday into the weekend, our active pattern will return and this will give us more opportunities of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible during this time, however the severe weather threat is uncertain at this time.

A warmup and clear out for the days Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

