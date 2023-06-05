KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Millie!

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Millie is a nine month old shorthair mixed breed with unlimited love looking for a home!

She was surrendered to Paws-itive Partners because her owner had to move to an apartment complex that did not allow dogs.

Millie’s tail never stops wagging, her tongue never stops licking, and her heart never stops loving. She is so loving, that she just can’t contain herself and likes to jump and hug as soon as she meets you, so we’d recommend that any children in the house be a little taller than her.

She is still working on house training, but is an extravert and would love another house with a dog she could be friends with.

She is up to date on all her shots and will be spayed by the time of adoption.

She was born in a shelter and has spent a lot of her life in a kennel, and would love your help to break that trend!

To adopt her you can reach out to Paws-itive Partners and Camp K-9 in North Platte.

