Lincoln County Commissioners designate port authority members for the newly named Nebraska International Port of the Plains

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday morning, Lincoln County Commissioners named the Inland Port near Hershey ‘Nebraska International Port of the Plains’. Shortly after officially settling on a name, Commissioners were tasked with appointing the inaugural Port Authority Board Members.

Vince Dugan, Kirt Olson, and Dwight Porter were designated to serve three-year terms. Pat Keenan, Jim Hawks, and, Kimberly Steger received two-year terms, and Leann Ellis, Micahel Steele, and Kevin Tye were appointed to one-year terms. State Statute required commissioners to do some stagnating on appointments. Moving forward the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will be tasked with re-appointing Port Authority members or appointing new members.

Additional information on the Lincoln County Inland Port is available on the County’s website. Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page as well.

