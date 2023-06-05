Lincoln County Commissioners designate port authority members for the newly named Nebraska International Port of the Plains

Lincoln County Commissioners designate port authority members for the newly named Nebraska International Port of the Plains
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday morning, Lincoln County Commissioners named the Inland Port near Hershey ‘Nebraska International Port of the Plains’. Shortly after officially settling on a name, Commissioners were tasked with appointing the inaugural Port Authority Board Members.

Vince Dugan, Kirt Olson, and Dwight Porter were designated to serve three-year terms. Pat Keenan, Jim Hawks, and, Kimberly Steger received two-year terms, and Leann Ellis, Micahel Steele, and Kevin Tye were appointed to one-year terms. State Statute required commissioners to do some stagnating on appointments. Moving forward the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will be tasked with re-appointing Port Authority members or appointing new members.

Additional information on the Lincoln County Inland Port is available on the County’s website. Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page as well.

