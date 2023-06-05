Lincoln County Commissioners reveal name of Inland Port near Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners have revealed the official name of the Inland Port that will be established near Hershey.

The name of the Inland Port was revealed as the Nebraska International Port of the Plains by the Commissioners.

The Commissioners are also anticipated to name the inaugural Inland Port Authority members later in the morning.

Business leaders in the Lincoln County region have long desired rail access and in 2019, a group of community leaders met with Union Pacific Railroad to discuss the need for gaining access to the railroad infrastructure for purposes of economic development.

In 2021, the State of Nebraska passed the ‘Nebraska Rural Projects Act’ for the development of Industrial Rail Parks and with the ‘Municipal Inland Port Authority Act’, up to five Inland Ports were authorized to be built in the State of Nebraska.

In 2022, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners provided funding for the purchase of the former Greenbrier Rail Services property and mainline switch for the purpose of a potential Inland Port Authority.

This past February, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development certified the designation of Lincoln County’s Inland Port District and Inland Port Authority.

Additional information on the Lincoln County Inland Port and Inland port authority can be found here.

