North Platte Plainsmen holds Kids Day at Bill Wood Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first few kids got free admission as well as ice cream for Kids Day at the Bill Wood Field on Sunday.

The event aims to encourage togetherness in the North Platte community.

“I feel like it brings the community closer and creates that community feeling as well,” Corey White, the Marketing and Promotions intern for the Plainsmen said.

A movie that was scheduled for the event was later canceled due to technical difficulties.

They are hoping to reschedule the movie night for another game this season.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.