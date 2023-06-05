North Platte residents and businesses celebrate Pride Month

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Pride Month kicked off June 1, residents and businesses in North Platte were proud to be celebrating the differences in people.

The groups celebrating Pride Month in North Platte were straightforward about what they are looking for during Pride Month.

Jo, a demonstrator who showed up at the Lincoln County Courthouse on June 1 to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month, put it very clearly.

“More love less hate,” Jo said, quoting a sign she held. “It shouldn’t matter who you love, you’re not hurting anyone else[...] We’re all human, and it doesn’t matter, your race or sexual orientation. You should be allowed to exist and exist peacefully.”

Over recent years, controversy has arisen over the movement, seemingly fueled by misinformation.

Other demonstrators celebrating Pride Month, like Hope Hunt, addressed the controversies surrounding Pride Month.

“We’re trying to show that gay people and transgender people have been around since human beings have been around, and will continue to be as long as human beings stay around,” Hunt said.

Businesses around North Platte were also celebrating the beginning of Pride Month with sales, specials, and a welcoming environment.

Aura Vibes, a crystal store in North Platte, held a Pride celebration on June 2 and 3. However, Aura Vibes, and other businesses like First Stop Vape Shop and Botanical Dream celebrate Pride all year round.

The owner, Chari Znaniecki, believes in always celebrating people’s differences.

“Being a great human is very important to me. I want my businesses to be a place where people are free to be themselves and feel comfortable, safe and accepted,” Znaniecki said in a statement to News 2. “Aura Vibes is a unique store, offering a variety of products, we strive to have something for everyone. We promote local and like-minded businesses who are proud to be inclusive and not afraid to show it.”

Pride and acceptance for others is also very important to the staff of Aura Vibes. Manager Katie Preston is passionate about helping others feel welcome and celebrating people’s differences.

“We want to share the love, share acceptance, let people know that they are welcome to be themselves when they come to our store,” Preston said.

When speaking to Preston about how a stance on Pride Month has changed how they do business, she shared they had not received hateful messages or threats. Rather, they have seen their business improve since they started celebrating Pride Month last year.

“I just don’t see any downside to showing that everyone is accepted, right,” Preston said. “Everyone is welcome to come to your business. I think it speaks volumes that people are allowed to be who they are. Simple as that.”

The overarching theme shared by the celebrators of Pride Month was not as political as some make it seem. The groups News 2 spoke to preached for inclusion and acceptance for who they are. Very few brought up the political issues facing the United States today, rather focusing on the love they have for all.

“We don’t all understand each other’s views or lives, the choices that they make and you don’t have to.” Preston stressed. “Just be kind and show your love and support for maybe something you don’t understand. Kindness is very easy to show.”

