NPCC Knights host annual Sweet Saloon fundraiser

By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College volleyball team is hosting their annual cinnamon roll fundraiser. The Sweet Saloon is hosted every year at the McDaid Activities Center in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers spend days making “melt-in-your-mouth” cinnamon rolls, and all of the proceeds will go towards NPCC volleyball scholarships.

The cost is $22 per dozen in advance or $25 at the door. Half Dozen orders will be accepted for $11. A delivery option is also available with a $5 fee for those who order a minimum of two dozen rolls.

Head Coach Alexa McCall said this tradition is a great way for the players to see their involvement in the community. “It’s just a good way for us to be involved in the community,” McCall said. “We’ve always had really great support with that.”

The actual event is June 13-15, but it’s recommended that orders be called in or placed online ahead of time to ensure rolls are available. Pre-orders begin June 6 and can be made at https://commerce.cashnet.com/MPCCNPWVS and (308) 535-3696 up until noon the day before rolls are needed.

The cinnamon rolls can be picked up at McDaid Elementary, the Do-It Center, Westfield Pharmacy, Sports Shoppe and the Welcome Center on NPCC’s South Campus.

