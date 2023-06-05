NPCC Mens Basketball kids summer camp

(KNOP)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Mens Basketball is having their annual summer kids camp this week where current coaches and players teach the youth of the community the fundamentals of basketball.

In the week long camp, the kids will learn different drills that they can practice at home to help set a foundation of the game of basketball. The camp runs Monday through Wednesday, and even though the camp is for kids, this is also a great way for the college to start developing local talent early.

“For me, from a recruiting standpoint, I would love to be able to recruit these kids down the road and have local kids that could help with my basketball games and help our program, and that’s really the goal: to help them set a good foundation from the age that they are until whenever they stop playing basketball,” Assistant Coach Kade Erickson said. “They’re not going to become amazing basketball players from day one to day three, but hopefully, from a lot of the tools and resources that we give them, they go home and use them, and they go home and work and work and work.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
Last years Miss Nebraska speaking to the audience
MISS NEBRASKA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY
Lincoln County Commissioners reveal name of Inland Port near Hershey
With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

Scotty McCreery
Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Frank Solich
Solich on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
New professional team has first new set of signees.
Nebraska Pro Volleyball announces first player signings for Omaha team
North Platte lose to Hays, 15-12
Plainsmen drop second straight game to the Larks