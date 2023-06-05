NPCC Mens Basketball kids summer camp

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Mens Basketball is having their annual summer kids camp this week where current coaches and players teach the youth of the community the fundamentals of basketball.

In the week long camp, the kids will learn different drills that they can practice at home to help set a foundation of the game of basketball. The camp runs Monday through Wednesday, and even though the camp is for kids, this is also a great way for the college to start developing local talent early.

“For me, from a recruiting standpoint, I would love to be able to recruit these kids down the road and have local kids that could help with my basketball games and help our program, and that’s really the goal: to help them set a good foundation from the age that they are until whenever they stop playing basketball,” Assistant Coach Kade Erickson said. “They’re not going to become amazing basketball players from day one to day three, but hopefully, from a lot of the tools and resources that we give them, they go home and use them, and they go home and work and work and work.”

