NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte hosted Hays in a high scoring affair Sunday night. After three innings, the Plainsmen led the Larks, 9-5.

After being outscored 10-3 in the final six innings, North Platte fell to Hays 15-12.

Next up for the Plainsmen, they host Liberal for a three game series, June 6-8.

