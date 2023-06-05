Teen pleads not guilty to robbery linked to Fonner Park murder

A Grand Island teen’s case, connected to a murder at Fonner Park, has been bound over to Hall County District Court.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager pleaded not guilty to a robbery connected to the March murder at a Fonner Park horse barn.

Lane Harris, 17, pleaded not guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. A trial date for Harris had not been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

Court records show Harris is accused of stealing money from Todd Scherer and that he was involved in a conspiracy to rob Scherer.

Scherer was shot and beaten to death March 9 in a tack room in one of the horse barns at Fonner Park.

Investigators referred to Harris by his initials in documents related to charges against Logan Hunts Horse and Austin Kelly. Those documents indicate Harris was with the other suspects when they met with Scherer before his murder, that Harris followed the other suspects back to Scherer’s tack room in a horse barn, and that Harris left Fonner Park and went to Walmart with the other suspects after Scherer was shot.

Previous testimony during a probable cause hearing for Hunts Horse indicated however that Harris stayed behind at Walmart when the other suspects returned to Fonner Park. After Hunts Horse and Kelly returned to Fonner Park, Scherer was struck with a baseball bat when they discovered he was still alive.

The cases against Hunts Horse and Kelly have been transferred to trial court.

Harris is free on $5,000 bond.

