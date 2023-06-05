X-Plore Summer Camp begins at McDaid Elementary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the 27th year, McDaid Elementary is hosting the X-Plore Summer Camp. The educational program offers eight areas of learning for children grades first through sixth.

The camp is welcome to students from all area schools, this year the program has more than 100 attendees.

“Being that school just got out we still want them to be learning things, but also have fun and be with their friends and make new friends since we have kids from all different schools,” Kasia Wiezorek, the X-Plore camp director said.

The culmination of the camp is on Friday, the final day, when parents will be invited to the school for an assembly where students will present what they learned.

