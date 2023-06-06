Assistant Coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska Baseball

Jeff Christy
Jeff Christy(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Baseball Coach Will Bolt announced on Tuesday that the Huskers and Assistant Coach Jeff Christy have mutually agreed to part ways.

Christy served as an assistant coach for Bolt for four seasons at Nebraska and worked with Bolt on Texas A&M’s staff for two seasons (2018-19) and at Nebraska under Darin Erstad from 2012 to 2014.

“Jeff and I have a close relationship dating back to our College World Series run in 2005,” said Bolt. “He played a key role for the last four seasons and helped us earn a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2021. I wish Jeff and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

