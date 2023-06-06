Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.(Kellogg Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cheez-It is kicking off the summer season with a destination designed for superfans and road-trippers alike.

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.

“Why? Because what’s a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors,” the company wrote in a press release.

The rest stop includes a gift shop complete with cheezy mementos, collectibles, exclusive merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors from the most beloved to the hard-to-find.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It,” brand senior director Erin Storm said.

The Cheez-It Stop is only open the week of June 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, about 120 miles from Los Angeles or 170 miles from San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Lincoln County Commissioners reveal name of Inland Port near Hershey
Xavier Delk, a UNK football player, is in jail for assault.
UNK football player jailed for assault
New professional team has first new set of signees.
Nebraska Pro Volleyball announces first player signings for Omaha team
Last years Miss Nebraska speaking to the audience
MISS NEBRASKA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY

Latest News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie files paperwork launching 2024 Republican presidential bid
Senator Pete Ricketts cuts down ribbon in grand opening of the Kearney Senate Office on Monday.
Ricketts attends grand opening of Kearney Senate Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Migrants in Sacramento receive food, housing as California officials weigh charges against Florida
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US
Al-Hassan Aiyash, center, leaves a court with his attorney Ben Gonek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023,...
Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot will face trial