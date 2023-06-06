Driving tractors to help Veterans in need

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Antique Farming Association is traveling across the state of Nebraska to raise awareness of two charities they support: Operation Comfort Warriors and Gift for the Yanks.

Both organizations are non-profits that help Veterans who may be in need of assistance. They also travel across the state in tractors to help bring awareness to antique tractors so that they can be preserved for future generations.

“We adopted Operation Comfort Warriors, which is an American Legion program, and 100 percent of the money that is donated goes to Veterans. We also added gifts for Yanks, and that money stays right here for our home Veterans who don’t live here,” the Secretary of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association Donna Wilton said.

If you want to donate, you can click on their website and also see which city or village they may be stopping in next.

