Driving tractors to help Veterans in need

Nebraska Antique Farming Association are traveling across the state to raise awareness for...
Nebraska Antique Farming Association are traveling across the state to raise awareness for Veterans(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Antique Farming Association is traveling across the state of Nebraska to raise awareness of two charities they support: Operation Comfort Warriors and Gift for the Yanks.

Both organizations are non-profits that help Veterans who may be in need of assistance. They also travel across the state in tractors to help bring awareness to antique tractors so that they can be preserved for future generations.

“We adopted Operation Comfort Warriors, which is an American Legion program, and 100 percent of the money that is donated goes to Veterans. We also added gifts for Yanks, and that money stays right here for our home Veterans who don’t live here,” the Secretary of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association Donna Wilton said.

If you want to donate, you can click on their website and also see which city or village they may be stopping in next.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last years Miss Nebraska speaking to the audience
MISS NEBRASKA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
Lincoln County Commissioners reveal name of Inland Port near Hershey
Xavier Delk, a UNK football player, is in jail for assault.
UNK football player jailed for assault
With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits

Latest News

Crews with the Nebraska Department of Transportation install signage for South Jeffers...
NDOT South Jeffers construction project underway
The Grand Island Northwest school district faces a federal lawsuit over the First Amendment.
Northwest School District asks court to dismiss federal lawsuit over newspaper
Miss Nebraska contestants read to local children at the North Platte Public Library Monday...
Miss Nebraska contestants read to local children
Lincoln County Commissioners designate port authority members for the newly named Nebraska International Port of the Plains