Evidence indicates 11 shots fired in Grand Island murder-suicide

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Based on evidence found by investigators, it appears that 11 shots were fired during a murder suicide Sunday morning in Grand Island.

The incident happened in the 4100 block of Arizona Avenue in northwest Grand Island. The Hall County Attorney said 23-year-old Emily Goodell and 23-year-old Hayes Morgheim were shot and killed. Authorities say 26-year-old Rex Goodell died by suicide around the time that police arrived at the scene.

Court records indicate that investigators found five shell casings in the home’s living room, three near the front door, two near the doorway and one on the porch. Investigators also found bullets or bullet fragments in the living room and the wall behind the front door. Investigators found a Springfield 9-millimeter handgun with a magazine at the scene.

Lancaster County marriage records indicate that Rex and Emily Goodell were married March 24, 2023. It was not clear from official reports why Emily was in Grand Island. Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said Rex Goodell tried to contact his wife at the residence on Arizona Avenue. He said there was a confrontation and Emily was shot and killed.

The couple had two young children. Klein said the children were not present at the home during the shooting and they are safe and accounted for.

Morgheim’s parents owned the house where the murder-suicide happened, but Klein said they were not harmed.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said while no officers fired their weapons, due to the close proximity of their officers at the time of the incident, they have turned the case over to SCALES for an impartial investigation.

SCALES, the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services with Hastings Police, is the lead agency.

