Miss Nebraska contestants read to local children

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Nebraska contestants are taking a break from rehearsals by giving back to the community.

The fourteen titleholders gathered at the North Platte Public Library Monday to read to local children.

“You never know what their reading level is and so giving them sometimes that opportunity to read and pick out that book is where you need to go versus us and them not being able to understand it or read it,” Miss Great Plains Courtney Pelland said.

Contestants will continue their community service work Tuesday with that staff at Habitat For Humanity.

