Miss Nebraska contestants read to local children

Miss Nebraska contestants read to local children at the North Platte Public Library Monday...
Miss Nebraska contestants read to local children at the North Platte Public Library Monday afternoon.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Nebraska contestants are taking a break from rehearsals by giving back to the community.

The fourteen titleholders gathered at the North Platte Public Library Monday to read to local children.

“You never know what their reading level is and so giving them sometimes that opportunity to read and pick out that book is where you need to go versus us and them not being able to understand it or read it,” Miss Great Plains Courtney Pelland said.

Contestants will continue their community service work Tuesday with that staff at Habitat For Humanity.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last years Miss Nebraska speaking to the audience
MISS NEBRASKA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
Lincoln County Commissioners reveal name of Inland Port near Hershey
Xavier Delk, a UNK football player, is in jail for assault.
UNK football player jailed for assault
With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits

Latest News

Nebraska Antique Farming Association are traveling across the state to raise awareness for...
Driving tractors to help Veterans in need
Crews with the Nebraska Department of Transportation install signage for South Jeffers...
NDOT South Jeffers construction project underway
The Grand Island Northwest school district faces a federal lawsuit over the First Amendment.
Northwest School District asks court to dismiss federal lawsuit over newspaper
Lincoln County Commissioners designate port authority members for the newly named Nebraska International Port of the Plains