Miss Nebraska contestants volunteer for Habitat For Humanity

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Nebraska contestants gathered on the city’s north side to volunteer for Habitat For Humanity Tuesday.

Contestants took turns putting up siding for the non-profit organization’s House #64 located on the 1800 block of North Miles.

Some of the contestants said the experience comes full circle.

“I was very excited about painting, but I’m an engineering student so working on a construction project like this especially like the Kiewit Hall that is going up at UNL, this is really in my comfort zone,” Brooke Bode, Miss Hastings, said.

“I am actually from Hershey, Nebraska even though I am representing Miss Lincoln at the Miss Nebraska competition this year, but to be back home and impacting the community has been great,” Katie Leu Hoatson, Miss Lincoln, said.

Contestants will complete their community service on Wednesday.

