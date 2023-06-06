NDOT South Jeffers construction project underway

Crews with the Nebraska Department of Transportation install signage for South Jeffers construction project.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crews with Nebraska Department of Transportation were busy installing signage alerting drivers of the construction project along South Jeffers Street.

The $11.2 million project will rebuild South Jeffers from Leota Street to Philip Avenue.

Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane through December.

“We really want to emphasize that all of the businesses will have access at all times,” NDOT District Six Engineer Gary Thayer said. “It may be changed a little bit and those kind of things, but there will always be access to all of the businesses and we want them to continue to support all of those businesses.”

A similar project is planned for next spring from Philip Avenue to First Street.

