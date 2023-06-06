Nearly 40 non-profits represented during this year’s Keith County Big Give

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third year of the Keith County Big Give is underway and this year, from June 1 through June 15, 39 non-profits throughout Keith County are participating in fundraising activities.

Caitlin Fuller, Keith County Big Give Marketing Director says with nearly 40 non-profits represented, there is an organization close to everyone’s heart that can benefit from donations.

“Like Humphrehey’s Pond, a park in Ogallala that has renovations going on. We also have the Dolly Parton Book Library represented along with the Paxton Thousand Book Club which provides free books to children as well. We also have scholarships and those types of things. Generally, there are pretty specific things so there should be something for everyone that pulls on those heartstrings and makes you want to donate and make our community better,” Fuller said.

With $61,000 available in matching funds this year, Fuller stresses that every donation rather big or small can make a difference for Keith County-based non-profits.

“If everyone in Keith County who is able to could donate a little bit, just ten dollars can make a huge impact. I think some people are scared to donate because they don’t want to donate a bunch. But you don’t have to, like I said ten dollars or twenty-five dollars can go a long way, it all adds up. The more people we get to donate the closer we get to our goal of three hundred thousand dollars,” Fuller said.

Fuller estimates around $260,000 was raised in 2022, and just over $100,000 was raised during their inaugural campaign in 2021.

Donation information on the Keith County Big Give can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.