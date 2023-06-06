Nice and warm conditions in store for the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Storms occurred over the viewing area Monday, but that will change Tuesday into Wednesday with nice skies and warm temperatures.

As high pressure takes control over the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday, this will provide the area warm temperatures, with highs in the low to upper 80s and lows in the 50s to near 60, with sunny skies and winds around 5 to 15 mph. A southerly flow across the area will make the airmass across the coverage zone very moist, making things feel humid.

Nice skies and pleasant temperatures for the area Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we enter the later portion of this week, and into the weekend, we will see a slow-moving cold front move through the area. This will not only cool our temperatures back to below normal, which will be in the 70s, we will also see showers and thunderstorms return across the area. Severe weather potential is uncertain at this time, but we will keep you posted on this. One thing that we do know is that this pattern will give us more heavy rainfall and the amounts will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. This will be refined as time progresses and will keep you posted.

Stormy times will return into the viewing area Thursday and into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

