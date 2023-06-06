North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation CEO comments on role with Nebraska Inland Port Authority

(Beatriz Reyna)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Commissioners agreed to name the Inland Port in the Hershey Rail Park the Nebraska International Port of the Plains. Shortly after, Commissioners were tasked with appointing Port Authority members.

The process of appointing inaugural board members has expanded for months, with a subcommittee compromised of Commissioners Chris Bruns and Kent Weems, Lincoln County Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer, and North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation CEO, Gary Person. Person was very complimentary about the work done by his colleagues and the board of commissioners as a whole.

“The County did a nice job at trying to get different levels of input. But, the rewarding thing more than anything to me is the outstanding credentials all the applicants had, it is just amazing. There is just a wealth of talent and experience in this community and sometimes you don’t appreciate people’s background until you are able to see their resume and the way they answer questions and so forth,” Person said.

Additional information on the Nebraska International Port of the Plains can be found here.

