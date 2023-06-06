North Platte native nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School Graduate Danny Woodhead is among the finalists for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame. Seventy-eight players and nine coaches are on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot, released this week by the National Football Foundation. Also, there are 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football up for consideration.

During his time as a Bulldog at North Platte High, Woodhead was a three-sport star.

Woodhead won a pair of Harlan Hill trophies and set Division II records as a member of the Chadron State Football Team from 2004-2007. Additionally, Woodhead was a Three-Time First Team All-American finishing his college football career with over 7,000 rushing yards. Woodhead was a three-time RMAC Offensive Player of the Year leading the Eagles to two RMAC titles and consecutive 12-win seasons in 2006 and 2007.

Despite not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Woodhead signed with the New York Jets in 2008 as an undrafted free agent. Woodhead was a member of the New York Jets until joining their division rival New England Patriots in 2011 making an appearance with the team in Super Bowl XLVI. Woodhead spent time with NFL Franchises but ultimately retired in 2018 after 10 seasons in the league.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation’s Honors Court and announced in January. Induction into the Atlanta-based hall is the following December.

