Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no survivor following a plane crash Friday morning.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The pilot who died in a plane crash in Buffalo County on Friday morning has been identified.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old John G. Reading from Broomfield, Colorado was killed when his small aircraft went down south of the I-80 and east of Kearney.

The sheriff’s office said Reading was the only person in the plane. An autopsy was performed in Omaha.

First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east end of the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area.

The aircraft was a single engine Van’s VR-7.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

