Ricketts attends grand opening of Kearney Senate Office

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) attended the grand opening of his Kearney constituent services office at 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 26.

“I’m thankful for the great team of constituent service liaisons committed to serving their fellow Nebraskans in offices across our state,” said Senator Ricketts. “Streamlining Nebraskans’ access to government services was a major priority when I was governor, and I’m committed to ensuring my Senate office will do the same at the federal level. If you’re having trouble with any federal agency, please contact us so we can do everything in our power to help.”

Ricketts’ state offices in Kearney, Omaha, and Scottsbluff will also offer constituent services. He will also be opening an office in Lincoln soon. For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, please visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.

Senator Pete Ricketts speaks at grand opening of the Kearney Senate Office. (Pete Ricketts Senate)

