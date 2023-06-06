“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.

“There was nobody there that, like, just to greet us, there was the opposite,” said Craig. “We were spit on. We were hollered at and condemned for something we had nothing to do with or prevent or help”

Craig is one of dozens of veterans on Tuesday’s flight - here to be honored for answering the call of duty.

“It’s good that they finally started recognizing Vietnam veterans and realize that we did what the government told us to do,” said Craig.

Fellow Vietnam Vet Michael Kriegel, says he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“We needed it 50 years ago,” said Kriegel.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

