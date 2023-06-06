Weekend bicycle races attract riders from all over region; highlights North Platte community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bicycle riders from all over came to North Platte on Saturday for the Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder Race.

Riders got the chance to choose between three distances: 16 miles (kids), 30 mile, 75 and 120 mile distances.

While the winners of each district received bragging rights, events like this are “great for the city of North Platte,” according to Shae Caldwell, owner of Whitetail Cycle Sport.

“Events are so important. Not only are these events great for bringing awareness to physical fitness and those types of things, but this event is great for North Platte because out of the 75 people who are here, we actually have 60 different ZIP Codes represented. So, it brings people into our community that maybe would not have otherwise come in. They spent the weekend here and they got here last night. They usually spend the weekend here and then enjoy the things we have to offer and they always come back. I get so many compliments about what an awesome community this is and when they go out to eat, they’re treated really well and they just really enjoy the atmosphere here,” Caldwell added.

The winners of the races were: Jermey Reimer, who won the 120-mile race; Curtis Wilson, who won the 75-mile race; and Peggy Waite Bradley, who won the women’s 75-mile race.

